Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

313 Albemarle St. Available 08/17/19 Rarely Available Carriage House in Little Italy - Charming two level carriage house located in the heart of Little Italy. This little house offers large carpeted bedroom with nice sized replacement windows offering lots of natural light, full bath off the bedroom with linen closet. 2nd level stackable laundry for tenants private use, On the main level tenant will enjoy a open floorplan with a galley kitchen and a large living / dining area. Enjoy what Little Italy has to offer with this charming community just outside your door. Easy walk to the Inner Harbor or Harbor East. The property is pet friendly ask about the requirements. Ready for Summer Move in - Aug 2019



Owner will be doing the following updates prior to new tenant move in: New wood flooring in Livingroom, New gas stove and refrigerator, Including a new a/c unit with the rental. Ask agent for details on the new upgrades. (Pictures are current without upgrades)



(RLNE4009971)