All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 313 Albemarle St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
313 Albemarle St.
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

313 Albemarle St.

313 Albemarle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Little Italy
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

313 Albemarle Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Little Italy

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
313 Albemarle St. Available 08/17/19 Rarely Available Carriage House in Little Italy - Charming two level carriage house located in the heart of Little Italy. This little house offers large carpeted bedroom with nice sized replacement windows offering lots of natural light, full bath off the bedroom with linen closet. 2nd level stackable laundry for tenants private use, On the main level tenant will enjoy a open floorplan with a galley kitchen and a large living / dining area. Enjoy what Little Italy has to offer with this charming community just outside your door. Easy walk to the Inner Harbor or Harbor East. The property is pet friendly ask about the requirements. Ready for Summer Move in - Aug 2019

Owner will be doing the following updates prior to new tenant move in: New wood flooring in Livingroom, New gas stove and refrigerator, Including a new a/c unit with the rental. Ask agent for details on the new upgrades. (Pictures are current without upgrades)

(RLNE4009971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Albemarle St. have any available units?
313 Albemarle St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Albemarle St. have?
Some of 313 Albemarle St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Albemarle St. currently offering any rent specials?
313 Albemarle St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Albemarle St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Albemarle St. is pet friendly.
Does 313 Albemarle St. offer parking?
No, 313 Albemarle St. does not offer parking.
Does 313 Albemarle St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Albemarle St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Albemarle St. have a pool?
No, 313 Albemarle St. does not have a pool.
Does 313 Albemarle St. have accessible units?
No, 313 Albemarle St. does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Albemarle St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Albemarle St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland