Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3122 Fait Ave.

3122 Fait Avenue · (410) 952-9727
Location

3122 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3122 Fait Ave. · Avail. Aug 15

$1,800

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3122 Fait Ave. Available 08/15/20 3122 Fait Ave. - Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath rehabbed Townhouse in Canton - Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath rehabbed Townhouse in Canton. Living room has hardwood floors and exposed brick with non-working fireplace. Kitchen has tile flooring and appliance including gas range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Good size dining area located off the kitchen. Finished room in the front of basement and the back of the basement could be used for storage. Washer/dryer. Central Air Conditioning (well-insulated property) and gas heat. Fenced backyard. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Available Mid-August. $1800/Month + Utilities.

(RLNE3300486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3122 Fait Ave. have any available units?
3122 Fait Ave. has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3122 Fait Ave. have?
Some of 3122 Fait Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3122 Fait Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3122 Fait Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 Fait Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3122 Fait Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3122 Fait Ave. offer parking?
No, 3122 Fait Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3122 Fait Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3122 Fait Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 Fait Ave. have a pool?
No, 3122 Fait Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3122 Fait Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3122 Fait Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 Fait Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3122 Fait Ave. has units with dishwashers.
