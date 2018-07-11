Amenities
3045 Guilford Ave, Available 05/29/20 2020 JHU Off-Campus Perfect 3bd/1.5ba house Available 6/7/2020! - 2020 JHU Homewood Off-campus 3bd/1.5ba Charles Village house . So very convenient to JHU. Hardwood floors, W/D in house, front porch, rear porch and upper level deck off third bedroom. Overhead lighting throughout. Ceiling fans. Spacious kitchen with dishwasher! Utilities not included in rent. Available for 6/7/2020 move in!
Pet policy: No pets, please
Now offering! 2020 Off-Campus Housing Special! $200 referral bonus for a secured lease! Ask our leasing office for details!
Super convenient to the JHU Homewood campus... just a short walk! Also convenient to Loyola!
See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:
Americanmanage.com
Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!
No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2631528)