Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

3045 Guilford Ave, Available 05/29/20 2020 JHU Off-Campus Perfect 3bd/1.5ba house Available 6/7/2020! - 2020 JHU Homewood Off-campus 3bd/1.5ba Charles Village house . So very convenient to JHU. Hardwood floors, W/D in house, front porch, rear porch and upper level deck off third bedroom. Overhead lighting throughout. Ceiling fans. Spacious kitchen with dishwasher! Utilities not included in rent. Available for 6/7/2020 move in!



Pet policy: No pets, please



Now offering! 2020 Off-Campus Housing Special! $200 referral bonus for a secured lease! Ask our leasing office for details!



Super convenient to the JHU Homewood campus... just a short walk! Also convenient to Loyola!



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2631528)