304 Underwood Ct

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Absolute GEM!!! - ABSOLUTE GEM!!!! You will immediately fall in love with this beautiful home. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath semi detached home features: hardwood floors, one car garage, beautiful sunroom, private garden, finished basement, washer and dryer, tons of space, in a quiet neghborhood. Convenient to public transportation, schools, shopping and more. Great house for Loyola University, Notre Dame of Maryland, Johns Hopkins University, Towson University, or Morgan State University students as the property is close in proximity to all of these schools. Get approved by July 15th and we'll fill your refrigerator!!!



