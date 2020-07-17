All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 304 Underwood Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
304 Underwood Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

304 Underwood Ct

304 Underwood Court · (443) 544-1500 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

304 Underwood Court, Baltimore, MD 21212
Kernewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 304 Underwood Ct · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Absolute GEM!!! - ABSOLUTE GEM!!!! You will immediately fall in love with this beautiful home. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath semi detached home features: hardwood floors, one car garage, beautiful sunroom, private garden, finished basement, washer and dryer, tons of space, in a quiet neghborhood. Convenient to public transportation, schools, shopping and more. Great house for Loyola University, Notre Dame of Maryland, Johns Hopkins University, Towson University, or Morgan State University students as the property is close in proximity to all of these schools. Get approved by July 15th and we'll fill your refrigerator!!!

(RLNE5881033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Underwood Ct have any available units?
304 Underwood Ct has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 Underwood Ct have?
Some of 304 Underwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Underwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
304 Underwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Underwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Underwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 304 Underwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 304 Underwood Ct offers parking.
Does 304 Underwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 Underwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Underwood Ct have a pool?
No, 304 Underwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 304 Underwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 304 Underwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Underwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Underwood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 304 Underwood Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointCharles VillageCheswolde
Mount VernonMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity