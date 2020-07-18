3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1

Amenities
Well Appointed 1BR/1BA Apt in Charles Village. Ready to Move In. - Gorgeous fully renovated first-floor 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment in the prime location in Charles Village. Only 3 blocks from Johns Hopkins Homewood Campus and MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, Johns Hopkins shuttle, Charm City Circulator (easy public transportation), and a variety of restaurants and grocery shops.
Features include:
- Large sunny fully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, side by side fridge with ice-maker, full range with oven and microwave. Direct access to backyard through the kitchen.
- Renovated bathroom with bathtub
- Window AC
- Intercom
- Keyless entry system with digital code
- Quite bedroom facing away from the street with walk-in closet.
- Front porch
- Backyard
- Washer/dryer combo in the laundry room in the building (at no additional charge)
- Cats are ok with animal fee.
Base rent is: $1175
Flat fee of monthly utilities of $135, covering water, heating gas, trash removal, and electricity for common spaces. Tenant is responsible for electricity and internet/cable.
Stable income and a good history of tenancy is required.
YouTube: https://youtu.be/1b-byaL6XOY
No Dogs Allowed
