3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access key fob access dogs allowed

Well Appointed 1BR/1BA Apt in Charles Village. Ready to Move In. - Gorgeous fully renovated first-floor 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment in the prime location in Charles Village. Only 3 blocks from Johns Hopkins Homewood Campus and MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, Johns Hopkins shuttle, Charm City Circulator (easy public transportation), and a variety of restaurants and grocery shops.

Features include:

- Large sunny fully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, side by side fridge with ice-maker, full range with oven and microwave. Direct access to backyard through the kitchen.

- Renovated bathroom with bathtub

- Window AC

- Intercom

- Keyless entry system with digital code

- Quite bedroom facing away from the street with walk-in closet.

- Front porch

- Backyard

- Washer/dryer combo in the laundry room in the building (at no additional charge)

- Cats are ok with animal fee.

Base rent is: $1175

Flat fee of monthly utilities of $135, covering water, heating gas, trash removal, and electricity for common spaces. Tenant is responsible for electricity and internet/cable.



Stable income and a good history of tenancy is required.



YouTube: https://youtu.be/1b-byaL6XOY



No Dogs Allowed



