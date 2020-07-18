All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1

3034 Guilford Avenue · (410) 832-3138 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Charles Village
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3034 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1 · Avail. now

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
key fob access
dogs allowed
Well Appointed 1BR/1BA Apt in Charles Village. Ready to Move In. - Gorgeous fully renovated first-floor 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment in the prime location in Charles Village. Only 3 blocks from Johns Hopkins Homewood Campus and MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, Johns Hopkins shuttle, Charm City Circulator (easy public transportation), and a variety of restaurants and grocery shops.
Features include:
- Large sunny fully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, side by side fridge with ice-maker, full range with oven and microwave. Direct access to backyard through the kitchen.
- Renovated bathroom with bathtub
- Window AC
- Intercom
- Keyless entry system with digital code
- Quite bedroom facing away from the street with walk-in closet.
- Front porch
- Backyard
- Washer/dryer combo in the laundry room in the building (at no additional charge)
- Cats are ok with animal fee.
Base rent is: $1175
Flat fee of monthly utilities of $135, covering water, heating gas, trash removal, and electricity for common spaces. Tenant is responsible for electricity and internet/cable.

Stable income and a good history of tenancy is required.

YouTube: https://youtu.be/1b-byaL6XOY

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5899072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1 have any available units?
3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1 has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1 have?
Some of 3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3034 Guilford Ave Apt 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointCharles VillageCheswolde
Mount VernonMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity