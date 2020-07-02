All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 303 E. University Pkwy..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
303 E. University Pkwy.
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

303 E. University Pkwy.

303 East University Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

303 East University Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21218
Oakenshawe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
303 E. University Pkwy. Available 06/05/20 2020 JHU Off-campus 6bd/2ba house. Available 6/5/20 - Awesome 2020 JHU Off-Campus 6bd/2ba house. Close to JHU Homewood campus. W/D, dishwasher, hardwood floors, front and rear porch, small rear yard, and carpet, ceiling fans. Great location for JHU students as it's a quick walk to the JHU Homewood campus!!! Utilities not included in rent. Available 6/5/20

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE3617341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 E. University Pkwy. have any available units?
303 E. University Pkwy. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 E. University Pkwy. have?
Some of 303 E. University Pkwy.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 E. University Pkwy. currently offering any rent specials?
303 E. University Pkwy. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 E. University Pkwy. pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 E. University Pkwy. is pet friendly.
Does 303 E. University Pkwy. offer parking?
No, 303 E. University Pkwy. does not offer parking.
Does 303 E. University Pkwy. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 E. University Pkwy. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 E. University Pkwy. have a pool?
No, 303 E. University Pkwy. does not have a pool.
Does 303 E. University Pkwy. have accessible units?
No, 303 E. University Pkwy. does not have accessible units.
Does 303 E. University Pkwy. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 E. University Pkwy. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland