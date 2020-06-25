All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

3026 HUDSON STREET

3026 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3026 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
refrigerator
Cute and cozy one bedroom apartment located in the heart of Canton! Walking distance to many of the popular restaurants and shops! This property offers all appliances in kitchen, stack able washer/dryer, and water included in the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 HUDSON STREET have any available units?
3026 HUDSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3026 HUDSON STREET have?
Some of 3026 HUDSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 HUDSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3026 HUDSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 HUDSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3026 HUDSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3026 HUDSON STREET offer parking?
No, 3026 HUDSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3026 HUDSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3026 HUDSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 HUDSON STREET have a pool?
No, 3026 HUDSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3026 HUDSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3026 HUDSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 HUDSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3026 HUDSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
