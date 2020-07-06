All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3026 Grantley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3026 Grantley Ave
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:24 AM

3026 Grantley Ave

3026 Grantley Avenue · (410) 842-5946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3026 Grantley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Towanda Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Virtual Showings Available!

Beautifully renovated home located in West Baltimore! Features 3 bedrooms and updated bathroom, gleaming wood flooring throughout the unit and gourmet kitchen equipped with brand new appliances! It also includes a partially finished basement great for extra space and storage, with full size washer and dryer! To add more, brand new HVAC system and a fenced in yard! Closely located to West Cold Spring Station, Maryland Zoo and Druid Hill Park!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 Grantley Ave have any available units?
3026 Grantley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3026 Grantley Ave have?
Some of 3026 Grantley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 Grantley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3026 Grantley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 Grantley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3026 Grantley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3026 Grantley Ave offer parking?
No, 3026 Grantley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3026 Grantley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3026 Grantley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 Grantley Ave have a pool?
No, 3026 Grantley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3026 Grantley Ave have accessible units?
No, 3026 Grantley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 Grantley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3026 Grantley Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3026 Grantley Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity