3026 Grantley Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated home located in West Baltimore! Features 3 bedrooms and updated bathroom, gleaming wood flooring throughout the unit and gourmet kitchen equipped with brand new appliances! It also includes a partially finished basement great for extra space and storage, with full size washer and dryer! To add more, brand new HVAC system and a fenced in yard! Closely located to West Cold Spring Station, Maryland Zoo and Druid Hill Park!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit