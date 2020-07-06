3026 Grantley Ave

Amenities
Virtual Showings Available!
Beautifully renovated home located in West Baltimore! Features 3 bedrooms and updated bathroom, gleaming wood flooring throughout the unit and gourmet kitchen equipped with brand new appliances! It also includes a partially finished basement great for extra space and storage, with full size washer and dryer! To add more, brand new HVAC system and a fenced in yard! Closely located to West Cold Spring Station, Maryland Zoo and Druid Hill Park!
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit