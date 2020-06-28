All apartments in Baltimore
302 SCOTT STREET
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

302 SCOTT STREET

302 Scott Street · No Longer Available
Location

302 Scott Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with 2 car garage available Mid August. 4 total parking spots in rear. Walking distance to UMAB, Medical Center, Camden Yards, Inner Harbor. Easy access to 95. HOA maintains community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 SCOTT STREET have any available units?
302 SCOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 302 SCOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
302 SCOTT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 SCOTT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 302 SCOTT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 302 SCOTT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 302 SCOTT STREET offers parking.
Does 302 SCOTT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 SCOTT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 SCOTT STREET have a pool?
No, 302 SCOTT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 302 SCOTT STREET have accessible units?
No, 302 SCOTT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 302 SCOTT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 SCOTT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 SCOTT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 SCOTT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
