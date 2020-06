Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

New listing to hit the market come and check out this lovely home on Erdman Ave. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome is equipped with hardwood floors, granite countertops, hardwood cabinets, finished basement. Easy and quick access to public transportation. Schedule a showing today and come see how beautiful this home really is.