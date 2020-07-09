All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

3008 GLENMORE AVENUE

3008 Glenmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Glenmore Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Westfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Large home that was an assisted living facility. Large rooms. Handicap ramp. Hardwood floors. Fenced backyard. Covered porch. Driveway with plenty of parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 GLENMORE AVENUE have any available units?
3008 GLENMORE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 GLENMORE AVENUE have?
Some of 3008 GLENMORE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 GLENMORE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3008 GLENMORE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 GLENMORE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3008 GLENMORE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3008 GLENMORE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3008 GLENMORE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3008 GLENMORE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 GLENMORE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 GLENMORE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3008 GLENMORE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3008 GLENMORE AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 3008 GLENMORE AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 3008 GLENMORE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 GLENMORE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

