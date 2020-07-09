All apartments in Baltimore
2838 BOARMAN AVENUE

2838 Boarman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2838 Boarman Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Towanda Park

Amenities

microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2838 BOARMAN AVENUE have any available units?
2838 BOARMAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2838 BOARMAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2838 BOARMAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2838 BOARMAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2838 BOARMAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2838 BOARMAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2838 BOARMAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2838 BOARMAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2838 BOARMAN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2838 BOARMAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2838 BOARMAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2838 BOARMAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2838 BOARMAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2838 BOARMAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2838 BOARMAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2838 BOARMAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2838 BOARMAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

