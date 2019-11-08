2815 Woodbrook Ave 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhome in Woodbrook!



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with new laminate floors throughout

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedroom

- Plenty of storage in full unfinished basement

- Central heat and air

- Washer and Dryer in Unit

- Enjoy the outdoors on back porch or fenced in rear

- Nearby ZOO, shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Pets considered with additional deposit and rent

- Voucher welcome!



Available now!



(RLNE5227737)