2815 Woodbrook Ave 1

Amenities
Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhome in Woodbrook!
Property highlights
- Newly renovated with new laminate floors throughout
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedroom
- Plenty of storage in full unfinished basement
- Central heat and air
- Washer and Dryer in Unit
- Enjoy the outdoors on back porch or fenced in rear
- Nearby ZOO, shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Pets considered with additional deposit and rent
- Voucher welcome!
Available now!
(RLNE5227737)