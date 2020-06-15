All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2815 O Donnell Street - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2815 O Donnell Street - 4
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:38 AM

2815 O Donnell Street - 4

2815 Odonnell St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2815 Odonnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Top Floor, Left Side
Only steps away from Canton Square and an EXCELLENT CHOICE FOR APARTMENT OR COMMERCIAL OFFICES. Totally Renovated units with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property is only steps away from Canton Square. All units feature: Central Air, Gas Heat, Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, garbage disposal, Microwave, oven/range, Refrigerator and are Cable Ready.

Location is convenient to Towson, Catonsville, Reisterstown, White Marsh, Dundalk, Federal Hill, Hampden, Locust Point, Charles Village, John Hopkins, University of Maryland - Baltimore, Remington, Washington Village / Pigtown , Highladntown, Patterson Park, Fells Point, Glen Burnie & More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 O Donnell Street - 4 have any available units?
2815 O Donnell Street - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 O Donnell Street - 4 have?
Some of 2815 O Donnell Street - 4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 O Donnell Street - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2815 O Donnell Street - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 O Donnell Street - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 2815 O Donnell Street - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2815 O Donnell Street - 4 offer parking?
No, 2815 O Donnell Street - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 2815 O Donnell Street - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2815 O Donnell Street - 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 O Donnell Street - 4 have a pool?
No, 2815 O Donnell Street - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2815 O Donnell Street - 4 have accessible units?
No, 2815 O Donnell Street - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 O Donnell Street - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2815 O Donnell Street - 4 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland