2809 Huntingdon Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry cats allowed internet access

Remington Townhome - A neighborhood redeveloped - Welcome to the new Remington - a lively neighborhood revitalized in recent years with a lot of new development, restaurants and nightlife. Close to JHU Homewood, Charles Village and Hampden area as well and just off I-83 for ease of commuting.



Check out this Baltimore Sun article:

http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/baltimore-city/bs-md-ci-kelly-column-remington-20150227-column.html



Townhouse has 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer and fenced in back yard area.



Tenants pay utilities. $35 application fee per tenant. Call David at 410-804-0276 or inquire through the internet.



Our vacancies are listed at www.crallc.us.



CRA Management, LLC

EHO

410-366-7018



