2809 Huntingdon Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2809 Huntingdon Ave

2809 Huntingdon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2809 Huntingdon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

in unit laundry
cats allowed
internet access
Remington Townhome - A neighborhood redeveloped - Welcome to the new Remington - a lively neighborhood revitalized in recent years with a lot of new development, restaurants and nightlife. Close to JHU Homewood, Charles Village and Hampden area as well and just off I-83 for ease of commuting.

Check out this Baltimore Sun article:
http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/baltimore-city/bs-md-ci-kelly-column-remington-20150227-column.html

Townhouse has 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer and fenced in back yard area.

Tenants pay utilities. $35 application fee per tenant. Call David at 410-804-0276 or inquire through the internet.

Our vacancies are listed at www.crallc.us.

CRA Management, LLC
EHO
410-366-7018

(RLNE3014790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 Huntingdon Ave have any available units?
2809 Huntingdon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2809 Huntingdon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Huntingdon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Huntingdon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2809 Huntingdon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2809 Huntingdon Ave offer parking?
No, 2809 Huntingdon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2809 Huntingdon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2809 Huntingdon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Huntingdon Ave have a pool?
No, 2809 Huntingdon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2809 Huntingdon Ave have accessible units?
No, 2809 Huntingdon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Huntingdon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 Huntingdon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2809 Huntingdon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2809 Huntingdon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
