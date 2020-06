Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute and cozy 2 br 1 bath on second floor of private home in Hamilton. Nice small deck off your kitchen to enjoy your morning coffee. Use of driveway and shared use of backyard. Rent also includes heat and water. Small pet ok with deposit. NO SMOKING. *** Square footage is for whole home, NOT 2nd floor apartment***