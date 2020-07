Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities playground

RECENTLY UPDATED 3BEDS/ 1BATH HOUSE IN CENTRAL LOCATION OFF W NORTH AVE CLOSE TO PLAYGROUND AND PARK. THERE IS LIVING, DINING WITH LAMINATE FLOORS. THERE IS WASHER AND DRYER IN THE WASH AREA AND AN UNFINISHED BASEMENT WITH LOTS OF STORAGE..

RECENTLY UPDATED 3BEDS/ 1BATH HOUSE IN CENTRAL LOCATION OFF W NORTH AVE CLOSE TO PLAYGROUND AND PARK. THERE IS LIVING, DINING WITH LAMINATE FLOORS. THERE IS WASHER AND DRYER IN THE WASH AREA AND AN UNFINISHED BASEMENT WITH LOTS OF STORAGE..