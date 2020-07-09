All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

2729 The Alameda - 1

2729 The Alameda · No Longer Available
Location

2729 The Alameda, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This newly renovated three bedroom, one bath house in Northeast Baltimore features an open floor plan on the first floor and freshly painted rooms.
This one will not last long. Rent this house for $1,100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 The Alameda - 1 have any available units?
2729 The Alameda - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2729 The Alameda - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2729 The Alameda - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 The Alameda - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2729 The Alameda - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2729 The Alameda - 1 offer parking?
No, 2729 The Alameda - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2729 The Alameda - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2729 The Alameda - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 The Alameda - 1 have a pool?
No, 2729 The Alameda - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2729 The Alameda - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2729 The Alameda - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 The Alameda - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2729 The Alameda - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2729 The Alameda - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2729 The Alameda - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

