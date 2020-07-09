2729 The Alameda - 1

This newly renovated three bedroom, one bath house in Northeast Baltimore features an open floor plan on the first floor and freshly painted rooms. This one will not last long. Rent this house for $1,100.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
