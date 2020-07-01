2726 Lauretta Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223 Western District
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All Brick Town Home in Rosemont (West Baltimore) - Hardwood Floors. Main Level convenient powder room. New carpet in bedrooms. Storage basement with washer/dryer. Rear deck. Large fenced backyard. Central air and heat.
Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.
3BR vouchers welcome.
See www.baltrentals.com for details. Fill out a guest card for appointment.
(RLNE5193938)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2726 Lauretta Ave have any available units?
2726 Lauretta Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2726 Lauretta Ave have?
Some of 2726 Lauretta Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2726 Lauretta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2726 Lauretta Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 Lauretta Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2726 Lauretta Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2726 Lauretta Ave offer parking?
No, 2726 Lauretta Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2726 Lauretta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2726 Lauretta Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 Lauretta Ave have a pool?
No, 2726 Lauretta Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2726 Lauretta Ave have accessible units?
No, 2726 Lauretta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 Lauretta Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2726 Lauretta Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)