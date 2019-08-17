2703 Fait Ave

Amenities

Must-see 2 bedroom townhome in Canton! - Must-see 2 bedroom townhome in Canton! Open floorplan boasts hardwood floors and bright living/dining area with custom open staircase. Modern kitchen offers a bonus center island with seating leading to a fenced rear patio perfect for entertaining! Upper level has 2 comfortable bedrooms that share a full bath, including 1 with a private balcony! Bonus finished basement features both added living space and extra storage for convenience. Full size washer and dryer included!



5 minutes to The Shoppes at Canton Crossing

Minutes from Canton Square/ODonnell St restaurants and shopping

3 blocks from Patterson Park



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



