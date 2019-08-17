All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2703 Fait Ave

2703 Fait Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2703 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Must-see 2 bedroom townhome in Canton! - Must-see 2 bedroom townhome in Canton! Open floorplan boasts hardwood floors and bright living/dining area with custom open staircase. Modern kitchen offers a bonus center island with seating leading to a fenced rear patio perfect for entertaining! Upper level has 2 comfortable bedrooms that share a full bath, including 1 with a private balcony! Bonus finished basement features both added living space and extra storage for convenience. Full size washer and dryer included!

5 minutes to The Shoppes at Canton Crossing
Minutes from Canton Square/ODonnell St restaurants and shopping
3 blocks from Patterson Park

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4583403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 Fait Ave have any available units?
2703 Fait Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 Fait Ave have?
Some of 2703 Fait Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 Fait Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Fait Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Fait Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2703 Fait Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2703 Fait Ave offer parking?
No, 2703 Fait Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2703 Fait Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2703 Fait Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Fait Ave have a pool?
No, 2703 Fait Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2703 Fait Ave have accessible units?
No, 2703 Fait Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Fait Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2703 Fait Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
