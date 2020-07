Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOULD YOU LIKE TO RENT? Come see this beautifully refurbished open floor plan home! Refinished floors, new carpeting, everything fresh and clean! A lovely area at the front of the open floor plan living area is perfect for a home office or study. The modern kitchen is perfect for dining at home or entertaining. A spacious back yard allows for both parking and outdoor use.