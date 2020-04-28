Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2616 Mura Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2616 Mura Street
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2616 Mura Street
2616 Mura Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2616 Mura Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
East Baltimore Gem - East Baltimore Gem!
New Kitchen
New Dining Room
New Living Room
New Carpet upgrade
Near Johns Hopkins
Near major bus lines
(RLNE4804312)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2616 Mura Street have any available units?
2616 Mura Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2616 Mura Street currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Mura Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Mura Street pet-friendly?
No, 2616 Mura Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2616 Mura Street offer parking?
No, 2616 Mura Street does not offer parking.
Does 2616 Mura Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 Mura Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Mura Street have a pool?
No, 2616 Mura Street does not have a pool.
Does 2616 Mura Street have accessible units?
No, 2616 Mura Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Mura Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 Mura Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2616 Mura Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2616 Mura Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland