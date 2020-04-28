All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

2616 Mura Street

2616 Mura Street · No Longer Available
Location

2616 Mura Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
East Baltimore Gem - East Baltimore Gem!
New Kitchen
New Dining Room
New Living Room
New Carpet upgrade

Near Johns Hopkins
Near major bus lines

(RLNE4804312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Mura Street have any available units?
2616 Mura Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2616 Mura Street currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Mura Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Mura Street pet-friendly?
No, 2616 Mura Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2616 Mura Street offer parking?
No, 2616 Mura Street does not offer parking.
Does 2616 Mura Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 Mura Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Mura Street have a pool?
No, 2616 Mura Street does not have a pool.
Does 2616 Mura Street have accessible units?
No, 2616 Mura Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Mura Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 Mura Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2616 Mura Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2616 Mura Street does not have units with air conditioning.
