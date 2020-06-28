2605 N. Charles St

Amenities

Beautiful 5BD/2.5 BA Charles Village Home - Available now!



Throughout the home, there are Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, Central Air, an Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters/Stainless Steel Appliances and a Pantry, a Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Gas stove, Ceiling fans, a Balcony, washer/dryer and Recessed Lighting.



This Home Also comes with a Powder Room and Den. 1 Off-Street Parking Space is also included! Utilities are not included in rent!



Super convenient to JHU Homewood campus, Penn Station and all the great restaurants and shopping in Station North!



Short term lease opportunity through May of 2020 at current discounted rent rate!



Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



