Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

2605 N. Charles St

2605 North Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

2605 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 5BD/2.5 BA Charles Village Home - Available now! - Beautiful 5BD/2.5 BA Charles Village Home - Available now!

Throughout the home, there are Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, Central Air, an Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters/Stainless Steel Appliances and a Pantry, a Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Gas stove, Ceiling fans, a Balcony, washer/dryer and Recessed Lighting.

This Home Also comes with a Powder Room and Den. 1 Off-Street Parking Space is also included! Utilities are not included in rent!

Super convenient to JHU Homewood campus, Penn Station and all the great restaurants and shopping in Station North!

Short term lease opportunity through May of 2020 at current discounted rent rate!

Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 N. Charles St have any available units?
2605 N. Charles St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 N. Charles St have?
Some of 2605 N. Charles St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 N. Charles St currently offering any rent specials?
2605 N. Charles St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 N. Charles St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 N. Charles St is pet friendly.
Does 2605 N. Charles St offer parking?
Yes, 2605 N. Charles St offers parking.
Does 2605 N. Charles St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2605 N. Charles St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 N. Charles St have a pool?
No, 2605 N. Charles St does not have a pool.
Does 2605 N. Charles St have accessible units?
No, 2605 N. Charles St does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 N. Charles St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 N. Charles St has units with dishwashers.
