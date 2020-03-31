All apartments in Baltimore
2548 Lauretta Ave

2548 Lauretta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2548 Lauretta Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Western District

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath house! $1,150 a month - Check out this gem located on Lauretta ave in the 21223 neighborhood. This property is located on a residential neighborhood and has the perfect space! This home has hardwood floors throughout, brand new kitchen with grey hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances, and a backyard perfect for grilling or lounging. Basement is unfinished, but painted with a full washer and dryrer. Upstairs there are three bedrooms with a full bathroom and closet in the hallway for storage. This home will not last long! Call for a showing TODAY! Tenisha (443)540-1201 or Tori (301)237-0399 or the office at (410)779-9991. Voucher tenants encouraged to apply!

(RLNE4722791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2548 Lauretta Ave have any available units?
2548 Lauretta Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2548 Lauretta Ave have?
Some of 2548 Lauretta Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2548 Lauretta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2548 Lauretta Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2548 Lauretta Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2548 Lauretta Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2548 Lauretta Ave offer parking?
No, 2548 Lauretta Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2548 Lauretta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2548 Lauretta Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2548 Lauretta Ave have a pool?
No, 2548 Lauretta Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2548 Lauretta Ave have accessible units?
No, 2548 Lauretta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2548 Lauretta Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2548 Lauretta Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
