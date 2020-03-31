2548 Lauretta Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath house! $1,150 a month - Check out this gem located on Lauretta ave in the 21223 neighborhood. This property is located on a residential neighborhood and has the perfect space! This home has hardwood floors throughout, brand new kitchen with grey hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances, and a backyard perfect for grilling or lounging. Basement is unfinished, but painted with a full washer and dryrer. Upstairs there are three bedrooms with a full bathroom and closet in the hallway for storage. This home will not last long! Call for a showing TODAY! Tenisha (443)540-1201 or Tori (301)237-0399 or the office at (410)779-9991. Voucher tenants encouraged to apply!



(RLNE4722791)