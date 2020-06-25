Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2545 Fleet Street Available 05/15/19 Gorgeous Canton Renovation in an Amazing Location! - Gorgeous Canton Rental in an Amazing Location! This 1435 square foot home is located on the 2500 Block of Fleet Street just minutes from all that Canton has to offer! The highlights of this beautiful property include 3 large bedrooms each with a walk-in closet, 3 full bathrooms, 2 outdoor decks, a rooftop deck, and a back yard. It also boasts hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and much more!



