2525 Francis Street Unit 1

2525 Francis St · (866) 535-9956
Location

2525 Francis St, Baltimore, MD 21217
Penn North

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2525 Francis Street Unit 1 · Avail. now

$997

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

One month free!! 2525 Francis Street unit #1 - Welcome home to this updated one bedroom one bath first floor apartment. Full kitchen comes with gas stove and full size refrigerator. New updated flooring and plenty of natural light. This apartment will not last long.

Call for your application and to schedule your personal virtual tour 855-464-8500
This home will not last long!

Section 8 Accepted.

*All Properties Are Rented As-Is*
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance Program

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5848076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Francis Street Unit 1 have any available units?
2525 Francis Street Unit 1 has a unit available for $997 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 Francis Street Unit 1 have?
Some of 2525 Francis Street Unit 1's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Francis Street Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Francis Street Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Francis Street Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 Francis Street Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2525 Francis Street Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 2525 Francis Street Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2525 Francis Street Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 Francis Street Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Francis Street Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2525 Francis Street Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Francis Street Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2525 Francis Street Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Francis Street Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Francis Street Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
