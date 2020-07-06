All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2520 W Franklin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2520 W Franklin St
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM

2520 W Franklin St

2520 West Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2520 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Western District

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
W Franklin - Property Id: 163686

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163686p
Property Id 163686

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5190917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 W Franklin St have any available units?
2520 W Franklin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2520 W Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
2520 W Franklin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 W Franklin St pet-friendly?
No, 2520 W Franklin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2520 W Franklin St offer parking?
No, 2520 W Franklin St does not offer parking.
Does 2520 W Franklin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 W Franklin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 W Franklin St have a pool?
No, 2520 W Franklin St does not have a pool.
Does 2520 W Franklin St have accessible units?
No, 2520 W Franklin St does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 W Franklin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 W Franklin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 W Franklin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2520 W Franklin St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland