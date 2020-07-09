2514 Quantico Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check the most recent renovation from CR of Maryland! End of group home with 3 bedrooms, separate living and dining area, gorgeous kitchen equipped with brand new appliances, backsplash to add a nice touch to your kitchen, and brand-new cabinets! This home has a brand new HVAC system to warm you on cold winter nights and cool on summer days, updated bathroom, partially finished basement with full size washer and dryer, fenced in front and rear yard and covered porch! Why wait? Call now and set up an appointment!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit