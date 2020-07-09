All apartments in Baltimore
2514 Quantico Ave
2514 Quantico Ave

2514 Quantico Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2514 Quantico Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Greenspring

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check the most recent renovation from CR of Maryland! End of group home with 3 bedrooms, separate living and dining area, gorgeous kitchen equipped with brand new appliances, backsplash to add a nice touch to your kitchen, and brand-new cabinets! This home has a brand new HVAC system to warm you on cold winter nights and cool on summer days, updated bathroom, partially finished basement with full size washer and dryer, fenced in front and rear yard and covered porch! Why wait? Call now and set up an appointment!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

