Home
Baltimore, MD
2510 Lauretta Ave
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM
2510 Lauretta Ave
2510 Lauretta Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2510 Lauretta Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Western District
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy, newly renovated 3 bedroom!!
Brand new paint, appliances and more!
You do not want to miss out on this one!
Clink the link to see the virtual tour!
https://youtu.be/_1RD3QqSsVw
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5034005)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2510 Lauretta Ave have any available units?
2510 Lauretta Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2510 Lauretta Ave have?
Some of 2510 Lauretta Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2510 Lauretta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Lauretta Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Lauretta Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2510 Lauretta Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2510 Lauretta Ave offer parking?
No, 2510 Lauretta Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2510 Lauretta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 Lauretta Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Lauretta Ave have a pool?
No, 2510 Lauretta Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Lauretta Ave have accessible units?
No, 2510 Lauretta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Lauretta Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 Lauretta Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
