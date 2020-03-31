All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

248 S WASHINGTON STREET

248 South Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

248 South Washington Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A True 4 Bedroom home waitig for you! Ideal location in Fells Point within walking distance to Harboreast, Canton, JHU, Kennedy Krieger, restaurants, bars, waterfront and more! Great condition and extremely well managed by long time landlord/Realtor. 2300 SQFT of finished space over 3 levels - room sizes are VERY generous. 4 large bedrooms with 2 full baths and main level 1/2 bath makes great set up for roommates. 2nd level laundry, fully equipped kitchen, rear deck with 2 balcony's off bedrooms. Private fence rear yard with lighting front and back. Pet friendly. Owner is Licensed Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 S WASHINGTON STREET have any available units?
248 S WASHINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 S WASHINGTON STREET have?
Some of 248 S WASHINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 S WASHINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
248 S WASHINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 S WASHINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 S WASHINGTON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 248 S WASHINGTON STREET offer parking?
No, 248 S WASHINGTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 248 S WASHINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 248 S WASHINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 S WASHINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 248 S WASHINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 248 S WASHINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 248 S WASHINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 248 S WASHINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 248 S WASHINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

