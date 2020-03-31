248 S WASHINGTON STREET

Amenities

A True 4 Bedroom home waitig for you! Ideal location in Fells Point within walking distance to Harboreast, Canton, JHU, Kennedy Krieger, restaurants, bars, waterfront and more! Great condition and extremely well managed by long time landlord/Realtor. 2300 SQFT of finished space over 3 levels - room sizes are VERY generous. 4 large bedrooms with 2 full baths and main level 1/2 bath makes great set up for roommates. 2nd level laundry, fully equipped kitchen, rear deck with 2 balcony's off bedrooms. Private fence rear yard with lighting front and back. Pet friendly. Owner is Licensed Realtor.