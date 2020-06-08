2456 W. Baltimore Street

Amenities
2456 W Baltimore Ave - Beautiful brick front townhome/row home comes with 3 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Updated wood flooring throughout, unfinished basement and a large walk out concrete patio in the back yard. So much to offer in this beautiful home!
Call for your application and to schedule your personal virtual tour 855-464-8500
This home will not last long!
Section 8 Accepted.
*All Properties Are Rented As-Is*
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance Program
Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.
"We get results in "this market!"
Kitchen includes a gas range/stove and a full size refrigerator.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5849622)