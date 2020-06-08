All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2456 W. Baltimore Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2456 W. Baltimore Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2456 W. Baltimore Street

2456 West Baltimore Street · (855) 464-8500 ext. 1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2456 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Shipley Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2456 W. Baltimore Street · Avail. now

$1,297

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2456 W Baltimore Ave - Beautiful brick front townhome/row home comes with 3 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Updated wood flooring throughout, unfinished basement and a large walk out concrete patio in the back yard. So much to offer in this beautiful home!

Call for your application and to schedule your personal virtual tour 855-464-8500
This home will not last long!

Section 8 Accepted.

*All Properties Are Rented As-Is*
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance Program

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"
Kitchen includes a gas range/stove and a full size refrigerator.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2456 W. Baltimore Street have any available units?
2456 W. Baltimore Street has a unit available for $1,297 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2456 W. Baltimore Street have?
Some of 2456 W. Baltimore Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2456 W. Baltimore Street currently offering any rent specials?
2456 W. Baltimore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2456 W. Baltimore Street pet-friendly?
No, 2456 W. Baltimore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2456 W. Baltimore Street offer parking?
No, 2456 W. Baltimore Street does not offer parking.
Does 2456 W. Baltimore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2456 W. Baltimore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2456 W. Baltimore Street have a pool?
No, 2456 W. Baltimore Street does not have a pool.
Does 2456 W. Baltimore Street have accessible units?
No, 2456 W. Baltimore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2456 W. Baltimore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2456 W. Baltimore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2456 W. Baltimore Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity