2456 W. Baltimore Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

2456 W Baltimore Ave - Beautiful brick front townhome/row home comes with 3 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Updated wood flooring throughout, unfinished basement and a large walk out concrete patio in the back yard. So much to offer in this beautiful home!



Section 8 Accepted.



*All Properties Are Rented As-Is*

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance Program



Kitchen includes a gas range/stove and a full size refrigerator.



No Pets Allowed



