Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Town home in the Milton-Montford Area - Beautifully renovated town home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. The home is situated in a revitalized area of Baltimore City north of Patterson Park and minutes away from Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Home has an open floor concept with hardwood flooring through out the home. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Basement is finished with an extra bedroom and a fenced in back patio. Plenty of street parking available.



Security system installed and washer/dryer is included in the unit.



(RLNE5860478)