2360 FLAX TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Extremely desired end of unit townhome. Big rooms, generous closets, and large windows overlooking green space. It boasts a fenced back yard with planting beds and a beautiful renovated kitchen with bar and desk area. All new windows, heat pump and water heater are a bonus. Beautiful wood floors on the first floor. This unit has assigned 2 car tandem parking spaces: #25 under the garage. This is a community within a park with plenty of green space, a community pool, tennis courts, ball field, and a bird sanctuary. There is nothing like it, make it your home.