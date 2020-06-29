2360 FLAX TER

Amenities
Extremely desired end of unit townhome. Big rooms, generous closets, and large windows overlooking green space. It boasts a fenced back yard with planting beds and a beautiful renovated kitchen with bar and desk area. All new windows, heat pump and water heater are a bonus. Beautiful wood floors on the first floor. This unit has assigned 2 car tandem parking spaces: #25 under the garage. This is a community within a park with plenty of green space, a community pool, tennis courts, ball field, and a bird sanctuary. There is nothing like it, make it your home.