2360 FLAX TER
Last updated January 20 2020 at 10:10 AM

2360 FLAX TER

2360 Flax Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2360 Flax Terrace, Baltimore, MD 21209
Cold Spring

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Extremely desired end of unit townhome. Big rooms, generous closets, and large windows overlooking green space. It boasts a fenced back yard with planting beds and a beautiful renovated kitchen with bar and desk area. All new windows, heat pump and water heater are a bonus. Beautiful wood floors on the first floor. This unit has assigned 2 car tandem parking spaces: #25 under the garage. This is a community within a park with plenty of green space, a community pool, tennis courts, ball field, and a bird sanctuary. There is nothing like it, make it your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 FLAX TER have any available units?
2360 FLAX TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2360 FLAX TER have?
Some of 2360 FLAX TER's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 FLAX TER currently offering any rent specials?
2360 FLAX TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 FLAX TER pet-friendly?
No, 2360 FLAX TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2360 FLAX TER offer parking?
Yes, 2360 FLAX TER offers parking.
Does 2360 FLAX TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2360 FLAX TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 FLAX TER have a pool?
Yes, 2360 FLAX TER has a pool.
Does 2360 FLAX TER have accessible units?
No, 2360 FLAX TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 FLAX TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2360 FLAX TER has units with dishwashers.

