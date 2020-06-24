All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2313 Hunter St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2313 Hunter St.
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

2313 Hunter St.

2313 Hunter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2313 Hunter Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Barclay 1bd+Den/1ba Rowhome--Available now! - Barclay 1bd+Den/1ba Rowhome with Central A/C. Hardwood Floors in main living area. Dishwasher. Washer/Dryer. Rear Yard. Lovely ornamental fireplace in living room makes for a great decorative touch! Carpet in bedrooms. Partially finished basement.--Utilities not included with rent. Available now!

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

Super Convenient to Station North, Penn Station, University of Baltimore, MICA and JHU Homewood plus the transit lines and JHU shuttle!

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE4739211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 Hunter St. have any available units?
2313 Hunter St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 Hunter St. have?
Some of 2313 Hunter St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 Hunter St. currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Hunter St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Hunter St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2313 Hunter St. is pet friendly.
Does 2313 Hunter St. offer parking?
No, 2313 Hunter St. does not offer parking.
Does 2313 Hunter St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2313 Hunter St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Hunter St. have a pool?
No, 2313 Hunter St. does not have a pool.
Does 2313 Hunter St. have accessible units?
No, 2313 Hunter St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Hunter St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 Hunter St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland