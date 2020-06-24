2313 Hunter St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Barclay 1bd+Den/1ba Rowhome--Available now! - Barclay 1bd+Den/1ba Rowhome with Central A/C. Hardwood Floors in main living area. Dishwasher. Washer/Dryer. Rear Yard. Lovely ornamental fireplace in living room makes for a great decorative touch! Carpet in bedrooms. Partially finished basement.--Utilities not included with rent. Available now!



Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



Super Convenient to Station North, Penn Station, University of Baltimore, MICA and JHU Homewood plus the transit lines and JHU shuttle!



