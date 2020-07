Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful d colonial home with an addition in the Dickeyville village. 3-bedroom 1.5 Baths .Fully renovated top to bottom NEW Stainless Steel appliances, tile and hardwood floors throughout. Updated luxurious bathrooms.. Mature lot with scenery. with beautiful back yard for entertaining, You will fall in love. Make this the one.