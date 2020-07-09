All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 21 2019 at 7:05 AM

2248 Brookfield Ave

2248 Brookfield Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2248 Brookfield Ave, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
City Skyline Views: Charming, naturally well-lit 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in a great neighborhood. Close to the Baltimore Zoo & MICA (The Maryland College Institute of Art). This renovated three bedroom, two bathroom home features hardwood floors, central air, and a washer and dryer. The open kitchen has fresh cabinets and updated stainless steel/black appliances. There is also available parking in the rear yard. 1500/month, 1 month security deposit. Utilities not included. Call Ty @301-744-0466.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2248 Brookfield Ave have any available units?
2248 Brookfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2248 Brookfield Ave have?
Some of 2248 Brookfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2248 Brookfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2248 Brookfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2248 Brookfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2248 Brookfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2248 Brookfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2248 Brookfield Ave offers parking.
Does 2248 Brookfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2248 Brookfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2248 Brookfield Ave have a pool?
No, 2248 Brookfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2248 Brookfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 2248 Brookfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2248 Brookfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2248 Brookfield Ave has units with dishwashers.

