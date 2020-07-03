2245 E Chase St

Amenities

Come see this lovely row home about to hit the market located in the Biddle street community of Baltimore City. Quick and easy access to public transportation as well as a short drive to the heart of Baltimore City. This 2 bed 2.5 bath unit with hardwood floors throughout the main level leading to the kitchen which comes equipped with lovely dark hardwood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Access from the kitchen to the rear fenced in backyard. A fully finished basement for plenty of storage space. Both upstairs bedrooms come with private full bathrooms in each room. Accept a small breed of dogs no more than 40 pounds. Schedule a showing today and come see this lovely gem for yourself!