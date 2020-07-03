All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 17 2020

2245 E Chase St

2245 East Chase Street · No Longer Available
Location

2245 East Chase Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Middle East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Come see this lovely row home about to hit the market located in the Biddle street community of Baltimore City. Quick and easy access to public transportation as well as a short drive to the heart of Baltimore City. This 2 bed 2.5 bath unit with hardwood floors throughout the main level leading to the kitchen which comes equipped with lovely dark hardwood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Access from the kitchen to the rear fenced in backyard. A fully finished basement for plenty of storage space. Both upstairs bedrooms come with private full bathrooms in each room. Accept a small breed of dogs no more than 40 pounds. Schedule a showing today and come see this lovely gem for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2245 E Chase St have any available units?
2245 E Chase St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2245 E Chase St have?
Some of 2245 E Chase St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2245 E Chase St currently offering any rent specials?
2245 E Chase St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2245 E Chase St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2245 E Chase St is pet friendly.
Does 2245 E Chase St offer parking?
No, 2245 E Chase St does not offer parking.
Does 2245 E Chase St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2245 E Chase St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2245 E Chase St have a pool?
No, 2245 E Chase St does not have a pool.
Does 2245 E Chase St have accessible units?
No, 2245 E Chase St does not have accessible units.
Does 2245 E Chase St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2245 E Chase St does not have units with dishwashers.

