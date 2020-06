Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Absolutely special property. Gorgeous historic restoration, gracious room sizes, tray ceilings, gas fireplace, chef's kitchen with granite and stainless appliances and so much more. Fully finished lower level, Master Suite 3rd floor level with sitting room or use as 4th bedroom. Newly renovated with all of the bells and whistles. Available for immediate occupancy. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Also for sale.