Amenities
2223 Gough St Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom in Canton - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with located at 2223 Gough St Baltimore, MD 21231. Rooftop Deck Has a One-Of-A-Kind View Of The City! Main Floors Refinished, Upper 1 Carpet & HW Floors Done in 2015, New HVAC on Upper Lvl, New Dishwasher, 2017 Refrigerator, Upper Lvl Bathroom W/ New Vanity, Toilet, Backsplash & Floor. 2015 Master Bedroom Walk-In Closet. PARKING! $2900
Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, gas
Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator
Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.
Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com
(RLNE4858164)