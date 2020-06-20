Amenities

2223 Gough St Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom in Canton

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with located at 2223 Gough St Baltimore, MD 21231. Rooftop Deck Has a One-Of-A-Kind View Of The City! Main Floors Refinished, Upper 1 Carpet & HW Floors Done in 2015, New HVAC on Upper Lvl, New Dishwasher, 2017 Refrigerator, Upper Lvl Bathroom W/ New Vanity, Toilet, Backsplash & Floor. 2015 Master Bedroom Walk-In Closet. PARKING! $2900



Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.

Utilities included in the lease: None

Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, gas

Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator



Free online rent payments.

1st-month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.



