All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2223 Gough St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2223 Gough St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

2223 Gough St

2223 Gough Street · (717) 220-0201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Upper Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2223 Gough Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2223 Gough St · Avail. Jul 15

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2984 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2223 Gough St Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom in Canton - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with located at 2223 Gough St Baltimore, MD 21231. Rooftop Deck Has a One-Of-A-Kind View Of The City! Main Floors Refinished, Upper 1 Carpet & HW Floors Done in 2015, New HVAC on Upper Lvl, New Dishwasher, 2017 Refrigerator, Upper Lvl Bathroom W/ New Vanity, Toilet, Backsplash & Floor. 2015 Master Bedroom Walk-In Closet. PARKING! $2900

Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, gas
Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE4858164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 Gough St have any available units?
2223 Gough St has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 Gough St have?
Some of 2223 Gough St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 Gough St currently offering any rent specials?
2223 Gough St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 Gough St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2223 Gough St is pet friendly.
Does 2223 Gough St offer parking?
Yes, 2223 Gough St does offer parking.
Does 2223 Gough St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 Gough St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 Gough St have a pool?
No, 2223 Gough St does not have a pool.
Does 2223 Gough St have accessible units?
No, 2223 Gough St does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 Gough St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2223 Gough St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2223 Gough St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity