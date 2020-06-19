All apartments in Baltimore
2216 W. Fayette Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2216 W. Fayette Street

2216 West Fayette Street · (855) 464-8500 ext. 00
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2216 West Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Lexington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2216 W. Fayette Street · Avail. now

$1,297

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
hot tub
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home For Rent in the Lexington Neighborhood! - Spacious and beautiful 3 bedroom rental home perfect for you. This home features an open floor plan with dark hardwood floors adorning the entire first level - from the family room thru the dining and into the kitchen! The dining area features white-washed brick work adding unparalleled charm and character.

Cooking is a delight in this 'Chefs' kitchen! Including Beautiful white cabinetry, an island bar for additional serving and seating, full size fridge/freezer combo, deep double sinks and functional decorative lighting.

A luxurious spa like feel is what this remodeled bathroom brings home; featuring:
* Soaking Jet Spa Bathtub!!
* Deep Glass Bowel Sink
* Designer Vanity
* Opulent Ceramic Flooring and Wall Tiling

This beautiful 3 bedroom home has a walk score of 77, close to so much you need, want and more!

This home will not last long, CALL to get your application TODAY! 855-464-8500

Section 8 Accepted.
*All Properties Rented "As-Is"
Pets subject to approval by management/owner

**Tenants may be subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Techs, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in this market!"

(RLNE5762578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 W. Fayette Street have any available units?
2216 W. Fayette Street has a unit available for $1,297 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 W. Fayette Street have?
Some of 2216 W. Fayette Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 W. Fayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
2216 W. Fayette Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 W. Fayette Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2216 W. Fayette Street is pet friendly.
Does 2216 W. Fayette Street offer parking?
No, 2216 W. Fayette Street does not offer parking.
Does 2216 W. Fayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 W. Fayette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 W. Fayette Street have a pool?
No, 2216 W. Fayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 2216 W. Fayette Street have accessible units?
No, 2216 W. Fayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 W. Fayette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2216 W. Fayette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
