2216 W. Fayette Street

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home For Rent in the Lexington Neighborhood! - Spacious and beautiful 3 bedroom rental home perfect for you. This home features an open floor plan with dark hardwood floors adorning the entire first level - from the family room thru the dining and into the kitchen! The dining area features white-washed brick work adding unparalleled charm and character.
Cooking is a delight in this 'Chefs' kitchen! Including Beautiful white cabinetry, an island bar for additional serving and seating, full size fridge/freezer combo, deep double sinks and functional decorative lighting.
A luxurious spa like feel is what this remodeled bathroom brings home; featuring:
* Soaking Jet Spa Bathtub!!
* Deep Glass Bowel Sink
* Designer Vanity
* Opulent Ceramic Flooring and Wall Tiling
This beautiful 3 bedroom home has a walk score of 77, close to so much you need, want and more!
This home will not last long, CALL to get your application TODAY! 855-464-8500
Section 8 Accepted.
*All Properties Rented "As-Is"
Pets subject to approval by management/owner
**Tenants may be subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program
Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Techs, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid Marketing Systems is the answer.
"We get results in this market!"
(RLNE5762578)