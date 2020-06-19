2216 W. Fayette Street

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home For Rent in the Lexington Neighborhood! - Spacious and beautiful 3 bedroom rental home perfect for you. This home features an open floor plan with dark hardwood floors adorning the entire first level - from the family room thru the dining and into the kitchen! The dining area features white-washed brick work adding unparalleled charm and character.



Cooking is a delight in this 'Chefs' kitchen! Including Beautiful white cabinetry, an island bar for additional serving and seating, full size fridge/freezer combo, deep double sinks and functional decorative lighting.



A luxurious spa like feel is what this remodeled bathroom brings home; featuring:

* Soaking Jet Spa Bathtub!!

* Deep Glass Bowel Sink

* Designer Vanity

* Opulent Ceramic Flooring and Wall Tiling



This beautiful 3 bedroom home has a walk score of 77, close to so much you need, want and more!



This home will not last long, CALL to get your application TODAY! 855-464-8500



Section 8 Accepted.

*All Properties Rented "As-Is"

Pets subject to approval by management/owner



**Tenants may be subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Liability Insurance

$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program



