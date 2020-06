2200 EASTERN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

GORGEOUS AND NEWLY CONSTRUCTED APARTMENT BUILDING! BUILT DIRECTLY IN THE HEART OF FELLS POINT/ CANTON AREA!! THIS 2BR/2BA APARTMENT HAS GORGEOUS FINISHINGS, BRAND NEW KITCHEN, BRAND NEW SST APPLIANCES AND WALK IN CLOSETS!! MODERN DESIGNED BATHROOMS WITH STAND UP SHOWER AND SIT IN TUB! THE FRESHLY PAINTED NEUTRAL GRAY WALLS ARE READY FOR YOUR CREATIVE DESIGN! GREAT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING WITH AMPLE KITCHEN COUNTER SPACE. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. COUNTERS ARE TOP OF THE LINE QUARTZ! STEPS FROM DINING/ ENTERTAINMENT. QUICK AND EASY ACCESS TO LOCAL HIGHWAYS AND JOHNS HOPKINS! ALL THIS HOME NEEDS IS FOR YOU TO MOVE IN!