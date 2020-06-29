218 S Macon St

Amenities

Brand new home in the location you love for rent in Oldham Crossing! All appliances, Wood flooring throughout! 2 car rear garage and driveway. Ideal for students, working professionals - Convenient to Hopkins & downtown. Energy efficient and wired for TV mounting. Granite in your open kitchen. 4 levels; master bedroom with loft on 4th floor. Two master suites w/ bath on 3rd level - Washer & dryer on 3rd level. Living, dining, and kitchen on 2nd level. Family room on 1st level. - Pets ok w/ additional deposit up to 1/2 months rent. Non-refundable deposit will depend on pet type, size, and breed. - CORT Furniture package offered - Full or partially furnished for Short or long term rental. Rental price will be adjusted to reflect furniture buyout at the end of the lease.... Take what you want or leave what you don't. Furniture rental is non refundable. - https://www.cortfurnitureoutlet.com/used-furniture/living-room-furniture/upholstery

No Dogs Allowed



