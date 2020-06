Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning media room bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities media room

Bright 2 bedroom duplex with open kitchen, In-unit washer dryer, porch, central heat/AC, Freshly painted walls, wood floor, tiled bath with bathtub, new vanity in bathroom, tall ceilings, exposed brick wall. Skylight, loft bedroom with own deck. Located in the vibrant Station North Arts & Entertainment District, so close to MICA, Johns Hopkins Univ., Penn Station. Shopping center with supermarket 1/2 block away. Steps to many restaurants, The Charles Theaters, so much more!