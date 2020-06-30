2100 WOODBOURNE AVENUE

Amenities

Welcome to this wonderful brick home that is ready to be rented out. It used to be rented out as two units, but it has been combined into one unit to give you the space you need. This home comes with 4 beds and 2 full baths with original hardwood floor in the living space and living room. The interior of the home is beautiful with it being newly painted throughout the home. Other than the space inside the home, there is plenty of space in the backyard and front yard to host all of the entertainment you desire. It is located in an area where it is a short commute to Universities such as John Hopkins, Loyola, Morgan State, and Towson. Although many homes in the city have very limited parking, this home has street-side parking that can fit up to 6 vehicles.