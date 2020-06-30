All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2100 WOODBOURNE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2100 WOODBOURNE AVENUE
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

2100 WOODBOURNE AVENUE

2100 Woodbourne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2100 Woodbourne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this wonderful brick home that is ready to be rented out. It used to be rented out as two units, but it has been combined into one unit to give you the space you need. This home comes with 4 beds and 2 full baths with original hardwood floor in the living space and living room. The interior of the home is beautiful with it being newly painted throughout the home. Other than the space inside the home, there is plenty of space in the backyard and front yard to host all of the entertainment you desire. It is located in an area where it is a short commute to Universities such as John Hopkins, Loyola, Morgan State, and Towson. Although many homes in the city have very limited parking, this home has street-side parking that can fit up to 6 vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 WOODBOURNE AVENUE have any available units?
2100 WOODBOURNE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2100 WOODBOURNE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2100 WOODBOURNE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 WOODBOURNE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2100 WOODBOURNE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2100 WOODBOURNE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2100 WOODBOURNE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2100 WOODBOURNE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 WOODBOURNE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 WOODBOURNE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2100 WOODBOURNE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2100 WOODBOURNE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2100 WOODBOURNE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 WOODBOURNE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 WOODBOURNE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2100 WOODBOURNE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2100 WOODBOURNE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Southwood Townhomes
600 Reedbird Ave
Baltimore, MD 21225
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland