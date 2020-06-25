Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
208 South Pulaski Street, Suite 5D
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:06 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
208 South Pulaski Street, Suite 5D
208 S Pulaski St
·
No Longer Available
Location
208 S Pulaski St, Baltimore, MD 21223
Shipley Hill
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Nice suite with finished hardwood floor. Suite has panel walls; rectangular shape with a front area idea for an office that is seperated from the larger back area by a doorway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 208 South Pulaski Street, Suite 5D have any available units?
208 South Pulaski Street, Suite 5D doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 208 South Pulaski Street, Suite 5D currently offering any rent specials?
208 South Pulaski Street, Suite 5D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 South Pulaski Street, Suite 5D pet-friendly?
No, 208 South Pulaski Street, Suite 5D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 208 South Pulaski Street, Suite 5D offer parking?
Yes, 208 South Pulaski Street, Suite 5D offers parking.
Does 208 South Pulaski Street, Suite 5D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 South Pulaski Street, Suite 5D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 South Pulaski Street, Suite 5D have a pool?
No, 208 South Pulaski Street, Suite 5D does not have a pool.
Does 208 South Pulaski Street, Suite 5D have accessible units?
No, 208 South Pulaski Street, Suite 5D does not have accessible units.
Does 208 South Pulaski Street, Suite 5D have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 South Pulaski Street, Suite 5D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 South Pulaski Street, Suite 5D have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 South Pulaski Street, Suite 5D does not have units with air conditioning.
