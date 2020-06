Amenities

patio / balcony extra storage

Adorable affordable Butchers Hill apartment is literally steps from the best park in Baltimore. This one bedroom one bath with private patio is the perfect home for the person ready to move on from roommates but doesn't want to break the bank. Tons of additional storage in basement for no extra fee! Walk to Canton, Fells Point, the Harbor and more. Convenient to John Hopkins with easy commuter access to 95,895, and 83. 18 and 24 month lease insensitive offered!