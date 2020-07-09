2023 North Ave

Amenities

$695/mo Studio unit, West North Avenue - This fully renovated apartment building is located near Coppin University, Mondawmin Mall, on bus routes and near Penn-North subway with great access to all highways. It has been renovated with an updated kitchen, hard surface floors, fully tiled shower with glass door, high efficiency heat, great natural light, overhead lighting and ceiling fan, all Energy-Star? appliances including a built-in microwave, insulation beyond current building code requirements, new hot water heater, all gas appliances and much more. Sorry No pets, . Call Howie B (owner/agent) ASK ABOUT FREE RENT.