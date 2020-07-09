All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2023 North Ave

2023 West North Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2023 West North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Easterwood

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
$695/mo Studio unit, West North Avenue - This fully renovated apartment building is located near Coppin University, Mondawmin Mall, on bus routes and near Penn-North subway with great access to all highways. It has been renovated with an updated kitchen, hard surface floors, fully tiled shower with glass door, high efficiency heat, great natural light, overhead lighting and ceiling fan, all Energy-Star? appliances including a built-in microwave, insulation beyond current building code requirements, new hot water heater, all gas appliances and much more. Sorry No pets, . Call Howie B (owner/agent) ASK ABOUT FREE RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 North Ave have any available units?
2023 North Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2023 North Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2023 North Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 North Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2023 North Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2023 North Ave offer parking?
No, 2023 North Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2023 North Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2023 North Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 North Ave have a pool?
No, 2023 North Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2023 North Ave have accessible units?
No, 2023 North Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 North Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2023 North Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2023 North Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2023 North Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

