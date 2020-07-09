All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2020 N Calvert St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2020 N Calvert St
Last updated June 7 2019 at 5:34 PM

2020 N Calvert St

2020 North Calvert Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2020 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f1de3b00d ---- Live in an all new spacious apartment in the convenient and welcoming community of Station North, Baltimore\'s Arts and Entertainment District. This cozy and bright apartment sports a modern open floor plan, gourmet kitchen and new finishes throughout. Conveniently located near: University of Baltimore, Maryland Institute College of Art, Johns Hopkins campuses, Penn Station, The Lyric, The Meyerhof, The Charles and more! Like to garden? -enjoy the community raised-bed gardens directly behind building. Enjoy being minutes away from downtown Inner harbor at an affordable price. All New Finishes Cats Allowed Dogs Allowed Granite Counters Jacuzzi Tub Stainless Appliances Tempered Glass Sinks Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 N Calvert St have any available units?
2020 N Calvert St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 N Calvert St have?
Some of 2020 N Calvert St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 N Calvert St currently offering any rent specials?
2020 N Calvert St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 N Calvert St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 N Calvert St is pet friendly.
Does 2020 N Calvert St offer parking?
No, 2020 N Calvert St does not offer parking.
Does 2020 N Calvert St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 N Calvert St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 N Calvert St have a pool?
No, 2020 N Calvert St does not have a pool.
Does 2020 N Calvert St have accessible units?
No, 2020 N Calvert St does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 N Calvert St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 N Calvert St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland