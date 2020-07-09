2020 N Calvert St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f1de3b00d ---- Live in an all new spacious apartment in the convenient and welcoming community of Station North, Baltimore\'s Arts and Entertainment District. This cozy and bright apartment sports a modern open floor plan, gourmet kitchen and new finishes throughout. Conveniently located near: University of Baltimore, Maryland Institute College of Art, Johns Hopkins campuses, Penn Station, The Lyric, The Meyerhof, The Charles and more! Like to garden? -enjoy the community raised-bed gardens directly behind building. Enjoy being minutes away from downtown Inner harbor at an affordable price. All New Finishes Cats Allowed Dogs Allowed Granite Counters Jacuzzi Tub Stainless Appliances Tempered Glass Sinks Washer/Dryer In Unit