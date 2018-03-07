All apartments in Baltimore
202 North Culver Street - 2

202 North Culver Street · (410) 205-5228
Location

202 North Culver Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's

Price and availability

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! Nice spacious top floor apartment at great price! Carpet throughout, ceramic floors in kitchen and bathroom, new paint, front and rear yard. Our team specializes in helping you find the perfect rental or home purchase! We have many properties in our inventory please call or text 410-205-5228 or email leasing@themdteam.com
Welcome Home! Nice spacious top floor apartment at great price! Carpet throughout, ceramic floors in kitchen and bathroom, new paint, front and rear yard. Our team specializes in helping you find the perfect rental or home purchase! We have many properties in our inventory please call or text 410-205-5228 or email leasing@themdteam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 North Culver Street - 2 have any available units?
202 North Culver Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 202 North Culver Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
202 North Culver Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 North Culver Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 202 North Culver Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 202 North Culver Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 202 North Culver Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 202 North Culver Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 North Culver Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 North Culver Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 202 North Culver Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 202 North Culver Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 202 North Culver Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 202 North Culver Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 North Culver Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 North Culver Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 North Culver Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
