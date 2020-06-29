2015 FLEET STREET

Amenities
Gorgeous, renovated, Four story town home (including basement) in Southern Fells point. Granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout. Second floor includes a large bedroom with a huge bath and separate loft/den area. The bathroom has a jacuzzi tub and separate large stand-up shower and a separate walk-in closet. No Smokers. Minimum credit of 620 required for all adults. Pets considered, case by case w/ 650+ credit scores for all adults, plus pet application and add'l fees. The main floor consists of a living room, kitchen, dining room, and half bath. There is a washer/dryer on the main floor and the basement is just used for storage.