All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2015 FLEET STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2015 FLEET STREET
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

2015 FLEET STREET

2015 Fleet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2015 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous, renovated, Four story town home (including basement) in Southern Fells point. Granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout. Second floor includes a large bedroom with a huge bath and separate loft/den area. The bathroom has a jacuzzi tub and separate large stand-up shower and a separate walk-in closet. No Smokers. Minimum credit of 620 required for all adults. Pets considered, case by case w/ 650+ credit scores for all adults, plus pet application and add'l fees. The main floor consists of a living room, kitchen, dining room, and half bath. There is a washer/dryer on the main floor and the basement is just used for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 FLEET STREET have any available units?
2015 FLEET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 FLEET STREET have?
Some of 2015 FLEET STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 FLEET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2015 FLEET STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 FLEET STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 FLEET STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2015 FLEET STREET offer parking?
No, 2015 FLEET STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2015 FLEET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2015 FLEET STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 FLEET STREET have a pool?
No, 2015 FLEET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2015 FLEET STREET have accessible units?
No, 2015 FLEET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 FLEET STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 FLEET STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland